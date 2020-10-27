Why St. Maarten Is Still A Colony Of The Netherlands

Share This





















In 1946, the Netherlands’ three colonies were Indonesia, Surinam, and the former Netherlands Antilles. In 1946, under the United Nations Resolution 66 (I) (UN Resolution 66 (I) all three aforementioned Dutch colonies were listed as Non-Self-Governing Territories.

The only way to be OFFICIALLY removed from said list of 1946 is through a United Nations Resolution.

Indonesia was officially removed from the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories on the 28th of September 1950 through United Nations Resolution 491 (V)

Suriname became independent on November 25th,1975, and was officially removed from the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories on December 1st, 1975 through United Nations Resolution 382

The Dutch claim that the former Netherland Antilles has been fully decolonized and are no longer Non-Self-Governing Territories. Where is the United Nations Resolution that officially removed the former Netherlands Antilles from the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories under Resolution 66 (I) of 1946? Answer? It does not exist. The only way to be OFFICIALLY removed from said list of 1946 is through a United Nations Resolution. There is a falsely held notion that UN Resolution 945X (UN Resolution 945X ) of December 15th, 1955, removed the former Netherlands Antilles from the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories, but this is absolutely not true. (In subsequent press releases, Pro Soualiga will explain how United Nations Resolution 945X, the Kingdom Charter, United Nations Charter Chapter XI / Article 73, and the full measure of self-government are all related. Additionally, Pro Soualiga will also explain why the Rijskwet and the Caribbean Reform Entity (CHE) are unlawful due to their conflict with the full measure of self-government.)

Renate L. Brison

Secretary

Pro Soualiga Foundation