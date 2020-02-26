Dutch Quarter road project to restart in March 2020

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The Dutch Quarter road project which was stopped several months ago may restart next month. Presently, there are ongoing discussions between the representatives of VROMI, government and the contractor on the project.

Minister responsible for VROMI, Christopher Wever, said that the project should start in early March as soon as they are able to “finalize certain details and sign off on the contract, which is also a positive situation,” said Wever.

He noted that with the starting of the project, it could only be positive for the people because it is the local contractors who are doing the work in that district.

He further noted that the local contractors in the Dutch Quarter district have been very patient to ensure that the right steps are taken so that the project can continue and finish.

The project that which has started some time in 2018 had been plagued with several setbacks such as strikes by the workers and delays with the other entities who were to place the cabling underground. However, the project has come a far way since it started.

Residents in the area are constantly monitoring the progress of the project and is looking forward to its conclusion.