Integrity Chamber continues introductory meetings with government-owned companies

PHILIPSBURG – The Integrity Chamber Sint Maarten has wrapped up introductory meetings with the supervisory boards and management of the “big four” government-owned companies. These virtual meetings were aimed at sharing the tasks assigned to the Integrity Chamber based on its governing ordinance and to learn more about the companies.

Separate meetings were held by the three members of the Integrity Chamber and director of the secretariat with Sint Maarten Telephone Group of Companies TelEm, Sint Maarten Harbour Group of Companies, utilities companies GEBE and Princess Juliana International Airport.

The meetings allowed the Integrity Chamber to gain valuable insight into the workings and corporate culture of the four large government-owned companies that are responsible for the well-being and economy of the country.

“The proper functioning of these entities is crucial to the overall development of the country. Therefore, a solid integrity framework to safeguard these assets of the country and all those who work for them is vital,” said the Integrity Chamber.

More meetings are planned with other government-owned companies and entities as well as government departments within the ministries. The focus of these meetings is both introductory and to learn the concerns and constraints that impact the integrity structure of government and the country.

The Integrity Chamber is an independent body with the core tasks of rendering advices, giving proposals, and investigating suspected misconducts within administrative bodies (i.e., government and its entities, including government-owned companies). It also tasked with continuously providing information to strengthen awareness about the importance of integrity in the community.

The Integrity Chamber was created by the National Ordinance Integrity Chamber (Landsverordening Integriteitskamer, AB 2017, no. 41) that was adopted by Parliament in December 2017, and entered into force in December 28, 2018.