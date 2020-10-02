NAGICO Insurances head offices to reopen on Monday

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – The Management of NAGICO Insurances advises the general public in a press release issued on Friday, October 2, 2020, that the company intends to reopen its head offices on the Cannegieterstreet on Monday, October 5, 2020, albeit partially as some departments will remain closed. Their services will be made available via the internet on the company’s website.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, our Medical and Claims Department will remain closed, and services from those departments will be available online only.” the press release explained.

“Following the recent confirmation of one of our staff testing positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday evening, immediate action was taken.” the company stated. The company had announced that it had closed the offices for two days to allow CPS to conduct a thorough contact tracing. A professional cleaning firm was hired to complete a deep cleaning, fumigating, and sanitizing of the entire building.

“We are happy to report that our staff is in good spirits and under the guidance of CPS.” NAGICO will continue to be prudent and responsible in our actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release continued.

According to the press release, the Managing Director and Territory Head, Eric Ellis, indicated that the staff’s safety is of vital importance. “We take our responsibility to provide a safe, clean, and healthy working environment for our team very seriously. We would like to reassure our clients that despite the closure of our Medical and Claims Department, both services will be available online, and we encourage them to connect and transact with us digitally at www.nagico.com or via email through your usual NAGICO representatives.”

“We are operating in very challenging times, and we would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of adhering to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and wish you and your families continued good health.” the company press release concluded.