NAGICO Insurances informs the public of a COVID-19 positive case in its business

~ Explains Business Continuity Procedures ~



PHILIPSBURG — The Management of NAGICO Insurances advised the general public in a press released issued on Thursday, October 1, 2020, that they have received notice of one confirmed COVID-19 case at the company’s Philipsburg office.

“We have taken immediate action in the best interest of our staff, customers, and partners.” the company’s press release states. “Our Philipsburg Office will be closed on 1st and 2nd October 2020 to facilitate the thorough sanitization of the three levels of our building by a professional cleaning firm.”

“We are being prudent and responsible in our actions. CPS is aware of the positive case and is conducting contact tracing. Please rest assured that although our Philipsburg Office is temporarily closed, our team remains available remotely to address your needs in the normal course of business. As a reminder, for your convenience, we have expanded the suite of services available on our website and we encourage you to connect and transact with us digitally at www.nagico.com or via email through your usual NAGICO representatives. The online services include requesting a quote, notification of a loss, submission of claim documents, and renewal of policies.”

“The health and safety of our stakeholders are of paramount importance to us. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure business continuity and your well-being.”

“We are operating in some very challenging times thus we take this opportunity to remind you of the importance of adhering to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and wish you and your families continued good health.” NAGICO Insurances concluded in its press release.

