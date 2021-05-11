SMMC Supervisory Board notifies Minister VSA, that “The Australian doctor,” is just a candidate for the CEO position

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG— Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley met with the Supervisory Board Representatives, Mr. Robert-Jan James and Mr. Jim Rosen, of the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for an urgent meeting to gather information on some pressing matters. The Minister enquired about the ongoing frictions with the Union and the tension amongst the workers.

The Supervisory Board revealed that the responsibility of the negotiations between the Union and management lies with the Hospital’s Management Board. Upon learning this, the Minister requested an urgent meeting with the Management Board, in which he was informed that the Union and the Management board have already had their first meeting on December 20th, 2020 to establish an agreement and the process is still ongoing.

The Minister requested the Supervisory Board to provide him with the selection criteria and vetting policies of key positions. Minister Ottley also enquired if Dr. Holiday was considered for the position, considering the length of time he has been functioning as Interim CEO. The Supervisory Board made it clear that the selection process for a new CEO is not completed and “The Australian doctor,” Mr. Muddle, is just a candidate for the position. The purpose of his visit to the island was solely an evaluation visit and nothing more. The Supervisory Board also informed the Minister that another candidate is being evaluated.

Following his meeting with the Supervisory Board, the Minister held a meeting with Dr. Holiday and the legal counsel of SMMC, Ms. Janneke Lok, to establish certain details forthcoming from his meeting with the Supervisory Board.

Both meetings were very fruitful and provided clarity on the very pressing matters that have been affecting the Hospital and the staff.