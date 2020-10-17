Back to school: Education (almost) returns to normal

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – Education is about to return, at least partially, to normal on Monday, October 19, it appears from two press releases issued by Minister of Education Drs. Rodolphe Samuel. “Some schools are in full compliance with school safety plans while others still require minor adjustments,” the minister stated.

The Foundation for Secondary Education Windward Islands (SVOBE) will be ready to receive students back in the classroom one week later, on October 26, the SVOBE-board announced. It informed the ministry that it needs some more time to finalize all preparations.

All schools will inform parents and students about their restart date via student tracking systems and online platforms.

On Friday the ministry’s inspectorate approved the safety plans and inspection reports of several schools. The ministry is now working with school bus operators to ensure that all students that need transport to and from school will be accommodated.

Prior to the reopening of schools all safety plans and facility inspections must be approved, Minister of Education, Drs. Rodolphe E. Samuel, states in a press release. “This requirement is in place in an effort to safeguard the health and safety of students, teachers and staff. As we work together to keep our community safe, we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

While the schools are getting ready, Minister Samuel urges parents to play their role as well by making sure that their children goes to class with a face mask, hand sanitizer, water and lunch. Parent should instruct their children not to share these items with their friends.

Upon entering a school bus, students will be required to sanitize their hands, wear their facemasks during the ride and sit in designated areas. If they are car pooling they should also wear their mask.

Minister Samuel urges parents to check that their child is in good health when it leaves for school on Monday. “Parents should remind their children that they should make washing their hands immediately when returning home a part of their routine and that they should inform an adult if they are not feeling well.”

