Central Bank announces introduction of Caribbean Guilder in 2021

~ A StMaartenNews.com review of the 2020 Budget of the Central Bank of Curacao & St. Maarten ~

PHILIPSBURG – If it is up to the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, then the Antillean guilders will disappear in 2021 and be replaced by the Caribbean guilder. The bank wants to introduce the new currency in the first half of next year, according to a publication about the bank's 2020 budget.

###

