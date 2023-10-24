GET READY TO ‘MOVE FOR A CURE’ WITH CIBC FIRSTCARRIBEAN’S CANCER CHARITY MARATHON EVENT

Share This





















Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, October 23, 2023 – Steadfast efforts are in full force as CIBC FirstCaribbean gets ready to “Move for the Cure” on Saturday, October 28th.

With an unswerving pledge to support cancer patients and the education and awareness of the disease, the region’s most prominent cancer charity, “Walk for the Cure,” now in its 12th year, continues to support persons living with the disease.

This year’s walk comprises a walk, workout, and yoga marathon event. Proceeds will benefit the Positive Foundation, Still Beautiful, and Elektralyets Foundation in their collaborated cancer support, education, and awareness efforts.

Persons can join the “marathon” and participate in all three events or one or two activities, such as the walk and yoga or workout and yoga. The walk commences at 5:00AM from CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Philipsburg branch, onwards to W A. Nisbeth Rd, Sucker Garden Road to Guana Bay entrance, then moves onto Juancho Yrausquin Blvd, Ground Dove Rd, Pointe Blanche before returning to the bank. The marathon continues with an exciting team workout led by Monster Factory SXM. It concludes with a rejuvenating yoga practice by Island Rebel Yoga.

The event is for everyone and encourages movement regardless of activity level or age. Physical activity is associated with a reduced risk of and improved survival for several cancers. The event encourages movement, brings awareness, and focuses on prevention and support for those affected by the illness.

Survivors, fighters, and advocates of breast and all cancers can register for the “Move for the Cure” online at https://www.cibcfcib.com/about-us/community-relations/walk-for-the-cure/st.maarten.

Registration/tickets are also available at the Philipsburg and Cole Bay branches. Donations are welcomed at these locations via the in-branch donation drop boxes or the Walk for the Cure account, CIBC FirstCaribbean Account C/A 10055400.

The “Move for Cure” would not be possible without the backing of its partners – Caribbean Gems, Zhaveri Jewelers, Island Rebel Yoga, Viva Signs, Princess International Group-PDP Resort-Trademark Collection by Wyndham, Blue Waters, Divico, and RTGH Photography.

For more information, contact the Walk for the Cure Manager, Petra Abdul-Hamid, at petra.abdul-hamid@cibcfcib.com.