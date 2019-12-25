Governor’s Christmas Message 2019

Share This





















BUILDING OUR FUTURE

BY THE LIGHT OF THE LOVE OF CHRISTMAS

By H.E. drs. Eugene B. Holiday

Governor of Sint Maarten

My Fellow Sint Maarteners,

I bring you warm greetings for Christmas.

Christmas is my favorite Holiday. It is as the carol tells us: “the most wonderful time of the year”. It is the season that lights up our hearts and brings out the very best in most of us. The very best thanks to the eternal flame of God’s unconditional love for us, revealed through the gift of his son Jesus.

The Bible tells us that wise men from the East observed the rising of a bright star signaling the birth of Jesus. They followed the star until it stopped over the place where Jesus was. Overwhelmed with joy, they entered the house, knelt, paid him homage and offered him gifts.

The coming of Jesus and his uplifting message of love, brotherhood, joy, peace and hope continues to live on and resonate. Today inspired by the bright shining star of the first Christmas we decorate our churches, our businesses, our streets, our homes and our Christmas trees with lights. We – like the wise men and the shepherds of old who visited Jesus’ stable – journey from far and near to gather with family and friends around lighted Christmas trees. We pray, exchange gifts and celebrate the love, kinship, joy, peace and hope of Christmas.

I am sure that each of us have our own special memories of Christmas. Be it a gift, the sound of a familiar song, the taste of our mother’s cooking, or just the joy of sharing and bonding with family and friends. Memories which together form the sweet, sweet collective memory of Christmas in Sint Maarten. As we gather at home with family and friends, let us also remember and pray for our brothers and sisters who cannot go home. And let us year-round reach out to the less fortunate among us with generosity and compassion.

As we celebrate and create new memories this Christmas let us take time out to reflect on the favorable, the not so favorable and the unfavorable developments in our lives and our society in 2019. In doing so it is important to acknowledge that we have been blessed and tested, individually and as a nation. And as we do, we must be thankful for the favorable developments and mindful that we will continue to face challenges – socially, environmentally, financially, economically and politically – in 2020.

As we celebrate this Christmas, I therefor encourage you to use the enduring light of the love of Christmas: to bring peace where there is discord one with another, to join forces to meet the challenges we face individually and as a people, to work with our partners and to assist our neighbors in need. In celebrating Christmas amongst family and friends, let us resolve to build a future guided by the enduring light of the love of Christmas. By building on the Christmas foundation of hope, peace, joy, and care for each other, I trust that going forward, we will continue to advance the wellbeing of all within our community. And in doing so foster, a more caring, unified, just, happy and sustainable Sint Maarten.

It is with that prospect that Marie-Louise and I wish you and your family, joyous and safe holidays filled with the sustaining light of the love and peace of Christmas!

Thank you,

God bless you,

And May God bless Sint Maarten and protect its coast.