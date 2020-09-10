Have taxes been paid?

Share This





















Reports coming out of Curacao indicate that well-known people on St. Maarten allegedly received millions in payments over a number of years from companies linked to ENNIA Insurances. These payments supposedly were made using primarily insurance premium monies paid by premium holders at these ENNIA related companies. The reports indicate that these persons hardly worked for these payments. They were also not listed on any official payroll linked to any of these ENNIA related companies. However, it is debatable whether these payments were illegal. Even payments for a person’s loyalty can be considered legal. The only question that needs to be answered is whether any income taxes were paid over these payments.

If these payments were only retainer or advance payments, does that mean that these payments will be paid back? Especially in light of the fact that hard-working people’s insurance monies apparently were used to make these payments without any plausible justification except for the suspicion that the payees received these monies – to the tune of well over 11 million guilders – for nothing other than their perceived loyalty to the payer.

The Prosecutor’s Office is already aware of this particular case of ENNIA insurance policyholders’ monies being used for other purposes than originally intended, such as to ensure people’s livelihoods, health, properties, and pensions. The Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, through the Prosecutor’s Office in Curacao, has requested that liens be placed on properties owned by companies linked to ENNIA. This measure was taken to secure these properties from expropriation actions.

One such expropriation action can be the result of a parliamentary inquiry that is still to be held by the Parliament of St. Maarten into the ownership question of these properties and whether these properties can be rightfully taken back for the people of St. Maarten and the sustainable long term (economic) development of the island.

In any event, the question remains whether any income taxes were paid over these millions received over the years and whether the Prosecutor’s Office or the Tax Office is looking into this question.

