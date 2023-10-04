Luciano Homemade Gelato: A Taste of The Netherlands in St. Maarten

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Luciano Homemade Gelato, a renowned name with 15 locations in the Netherlands and 2 in Bonaire, has recently opened a new shop in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. The opening took place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the St. Joseph Convent Building. The event was officiated by the owner, Juul Vredenbregt, and his business partner, Luc Blok, who is also the master ice cream maker.

Juul Vredenbregt, the owner and franchise holder of Luciano Sint Maarten, shared his journey that led to the opening of the Gelato parlor. He and his wife fell in love with St. Maarten during a visit and decided to buy an apartment on the island. Being a man who cannot sit still, Juul looked for a business opportunity and was inspired by the number of cruise ships docking in the harbor. He envisioned that the number of visitors could potentially equate to the number of ice cream scoops sold if he were to open an ice cream shop. He shared this idea with his friend, Luc Blok, who initially thought it was one of Juul’s crazy ideas. A year later, however, Luciano St. Maarten Homemade Gelato has become a reality.

The grand opening of the shop was a lively event, attended by many business owners from Philipsburg, especially from Front Street. The ceremony took place from 12pm to 2pm, followed by a special offer of 50% off on all ice cream prices from 2pm to 6pm.

Luciano Homemade Gelato offers a wide variety of flavors, including Dutch classics like waffles, as well as tropical flavors like mango and coconut. The shop currently has 24 flavors out of the franchise’s total of 86 flavors. After the opening, an additional 3 to 4 more Caribbean flavors will be added to the menu.

In addition to serving customers at the shop, Luciano Homemade Gelato also delivers to restaurants around the island. All the Gelato ice cream is made centrally in the shop’s kitchen and will be supplied to commercial clients, including Holland House Beach Hotel. Juul Vredenbregt also hinted at plans to open another location in Simpson Bay and possibly one on the French side of the island.

The new Gelato parlor is located in the vibrant and bustling Front Street of Philipsburg, surrounded by colorful buildings, swaying palm trees, and the stunning aquamarine waters of the Caribbean Sea. It provides a beautiful view of the Caribbean Sea via the St. Rose Arcade, making it a perfect place to enjoy a refreshing treat.

In addition to Gelato, Luciano also serves Nespresso coffee at their Philipsburg location, as a result of their partnership with beverages distributor, Bacchus. They are passionate about providing the highest quality goods, from their Gelato, pastries, threats, deserts all the way to their coffee.

Luciano Homemade Gelato is not just an ice cream shop; it’s a place that brings the taste of the Netherlands to the Caribbean. It’s a place where quality meets variety, where fresh ingredients meet innovative flavors, and where a friendly and welcoming atmosphere meets a convenient location. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, Luciano Homemade Gelato is a must-visit spot in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

