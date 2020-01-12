NA-UP sign coalition agreement to form the next government of St. Maarten

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The National Alliance and United People’s Party on Saturday, January 11, 2020, signed a coalition agreement to form the next government of St. Maarten. The agreement will see the two largest parties coming out of the January 9 Parliamentary election form a solid majority in the next Parliament of St. Maarten, and, most importantly, a stable government for the next four years.

Under the coalition agreement the National Alliance will appoint the Minister of General Affairs and Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Minister of Education, Minister of VROMI, Minister of Justice, Minister Plenipotentiary, Deputy Prime Minister, Vice Chair of Parliament and 2nd Vice Chair of Parliament.

The United People Party will appoint the Minister of TEATT, Minister of VSA, Chairperson of Parliament and Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary.

Prime Minister and leader of the National Alliance Silveria Jacobs said in no uncertain terms that the NA/UP coalition government reflects the wishes of the people as they have been clamoring over the past years for the two largest parties to come together.

“The National Alliance campaigned strongly on stability and providing leadership of integrity and honesty. Therefore it is from this premise that we expect, with our coalition partner, to work consistently, cohesively and collaboratively in the interest of the people of St. Maarten,” the PM said, adding that the recovery of the country and re-instilling trust in the government of St. Maarten are key priorities for the coalition. “Our people expect stability and good governance. This coalition, formed by the people, intends to give them just that,” the PM said.

Leader of the UP MP Rolando Brison said the main goal championed throughout the campaign after so many years of instability was a strong, stable government that will focus and work to improve the quality of life of the people of St. Maarten by tackling pending issues on the Executive level and passing legislation in Parliament. “We believe this coalition agreement between the National Alliance and UP gives our country a stable government that understands that at this point in our history we must get this right for our people. We must above all put them first and that starts with stable, serious governing,” Brison said.

Image caption: Signed NA-UP coalition agreement to form the next government of St. Maarten.

###

