PAR wants to force Ennia-prosecution with Article-15 procedure

WILLEMSTAD — Opposition party Partido Alternativa Real (PAR) wants to start an Article-15 procedure to force the Prosecutor’s Office to prosecute those who are responsible for the damages inflicted on insurance company Ennia.

Party leader Quincy Girigorie confirmed this initiative to the Antilliaans Dagblad. Girigorie is a jurist and was minister of justice in the previous government.

According to the prosecutor’s office a criminal investigation started some time ago but it has not been completed yet. The investigation is conducted by the Detective Cooperation Team (RST) under the responsibility of the Central Team of the prosecutor’s office.

The Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten (CBCS) filed complaints with the prosecutor’s office in 2018, before the court established the emergency measure that put Ennia under CBCS-control. One year later CBCS filed an additional complaint.

The first CBCS complaints have to do with the fact that Ennia did not provide legally required information and that it did not abide by instructions from the central bank. These complaints target majority shareholder Hushang Ansary and other shareholders as well as the board of directors. Ennia also failed to report that it did not meet the central bank’s solvency requirements.

These are all crimes based on the National Ordinance Supervision Insurance Companies (LTV). The central bank also filed complaints about forgery, embezzlement and money laundering. The public prosecutor put a conservatorship attachment and reserved the right to seize illicitly obtained profits from Ennia Caribe Holding and Hushang Ansary. The bailiff in St. Maarten put a lien on a major Ennia-asset: Mullet Bay. That lien is still in place, according to a report in Antilliaans Dagblad.

In 2019 CBCS filed a complaint about unlawful dividend payments and excessive costs for donations to projects in the United States, the use of private planes, ghost employees and payments to supervisory directors.

