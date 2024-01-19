UPP thanks the people of St. Maarten – Brison steps down

Share This





















United People’s Party Expresses Profound Gratitude to the Resilient People of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG — In the wake of the recently held Parliamentary Election on January 11, 2024, the United People’s Party (UP) says it is grateful for the overwhelming support received from the electorate. In a press release issued Friday, January 19, the UP Party Board stated, “The Board of the United People’s Party extends its deepest and most heartfelt thanks to the people of St. Maarten for their unwavering support and resilience.”

“Thanks to your support and confidence, we emerged as the second-largest political Party in this year’s Parliamentary Election. Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles leading up to the January 11, 2024, Parliamentary election, we weathered the storms, securing three seats in Parliament. We are grateful to every citizen who supported the UP Party and those who exercised their democratic right to vote for any of the Political organizations.”

The focus for the UP Party moving forward is on making itself part of the process of governing St. Maarten, continuing the fight for socio-economic stability and improving the lives of every individual in St. Maarten.

The UPP Board also confirmed that Member of Parliament Rolando Brison has stepped down as Leader of the United Peoples Party. Minister of Health, Social Development and Labor, the Honorable Omar Ottley, affectionately called “minister of everything,” who was deputy leader, has been appointed Leader of the United People’s Party by the Board.

The UPP Board stated, “The United People’s Party will continue to work with those who genuinely wish to create a St. Maarten where opportunities for growth and prosperity are accessible to everyone, regardless of background or circumstance. We will work with the other 12 representatives and their organizations as we continue to fight for our people.”

In his concluding message as the Leader of the Party, MP Brison expressed, “I take pride today in the accomplishments of the UP Party, notwithstanding the numerous challenges faced. I am confident that Ottley will excel as the Party’s new Leader, a role he has diligently prepared over the past couple of years.” He acknowledged, “Despite the Party’s achievements in both Parliament and the Government, it is evident that external setbacks have impacted our endeavors in areas of the Government where we provided support but were not directly accountable. I encourage the Party to contemplate the overall election outcome and heed the voice of the people who recognize the UP Party’s significant contributions in the last Government. The Party should remain open to collaboration with any entity in the pursuit of reinstating a role in shaping a stable government for the people of St. Maarten.”

Ottley emerged as the highest vote-getter during the recent Parliamentary Election, amassing 775 votes, a well-deserved acknowledgement of his tireless dedication and unprecedented work as a Minister in the history of St. Maarten.

“The UPP Board stated, “The United People’s Party welcome Minister Ottley as the new Leader, confident in his ability to continue leading with distinction. We also want to congratulate MP-Elect Francisco A. Lacroes and MP-Elect Akeem Arrindel for securing their seats in Parliament.

In embracing his new leadership role within the UP Party, Ottley enthusiastically expresses his readiness to collaborate with individuals who share a common commitment to the well-being of the people of St. Maarten. He extends commendations to all participants in the January 11 elections, stating, “The true essence of democracy lies in the unrestricted expression of the people at the polls, free from any apprehension or oppression. Moreover, our collective ability to graciously accept the official outcome of lawfully executed elections defines the strength of our democracy. St. Maarten, once again, has showcased to the world that it stands as a beacon where democracy triumphs, and in free elections, the people consistently emerge victorious. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you, St. Maarten, as we continue our journey UPward.”

Ottley said as a party that was counted out by many leading up to the 2024 election to come out as the second largest party with three seats, it shows that the United People’s Party has only now scratched the surface of its true potential, and as its new leader I intend to deliver to the people of St. Maarten a party that will emerge as the largest party for decades to come, leading the Country and its people into an era of pride and prosperity.

