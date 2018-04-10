Obituaries » Jackson Charles Stevens

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: June 9, 2018 Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at the Royal Funeral Home & Crematorium, Sucker Garden Road 33, Sint Maarten. Condolences and Tributes : 12:00 - 14:00 hours.

Service : 14:00 hours.

2nd Corintrhians 4:16-18

“Therefore, we shall not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”

With deep sadness we announce the passing of

Jackson C. Stevens

a.k.a Jack



He leaves to mourn:

Wife: Asha Stevens

Ex-Wife: Charlotte Stevens

Children: Jackson (Donna) Stevens | Katrina Stevens | Jennifer (Todd) Brown

Step Children: Shakila (Joseph) Moughames | Pia Snijders | Viña (David Williams) Williams-Snijders | Tanja Snijders (deceased) | Paul Snijders

Grandchildren: Lorraine | Toria | Keren Daven | Keirsten | Michael | Declynn | Tanja | Skyler | Hannah | Gretchen

Great Grandchild: Killian

Brother To: Ronald (Dolores) Stevens | Amos Richard (deceased) | (Lois) Stevens (deceased) | Phyllis (John) Strickland (deceased)

Dear Friend: Helmich & Angelita Snjders

Loved by many, including Celia (Sunny) Angel, whom he loved like a daughter.

Jack was a highly-decorated U.S. Army Pilot and retired as a Major. He earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism, the Bronze Star Medal, 44 Air Medals, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, two Purple Hearts, the Master Army Aviator Wings, the Expert Infantryman’s as a Major, and a life-member of the U.S. Navy League. He was founder and president of the St. Maarten Navy League Council, Founder of the Toastmasters International and together his with wife he wrote the motivational book ‘More than a dream’. He was a great story teller, an intellectual and spiritual man and always in for fun. As a Vietnam veteran, many of his best stories centered around that experience. He believed in a life of service to others, and he was capable of great discipline which he applied to many parts of his life. During his life, he touched many and he did so with a selflessness which seemed to be his life motto

We mourn his loss, but more importantly celebrate the man he was and the love he gave generously.

We’d like to express our thankfulness for the community of friends who have helped in this difficult time. He will be sorely missed.

