Robert William Whyte Sunrise: February 26th 1955 - Sunset: January 8th 2020

He left to mourn: Wife: Colette Cooper Son: Andrew Whyte Mother: Albertine Whyte-Tjin-A-Sioe (CUR) Brothers: Lucien Whyte and Family (CUR) Raimy Whyte and Family (NL) Sister: Melinda Van Alstede- Whyte and Family (CUR) Mother in Law: Thelma Brunings (CUR) Brother in Law: Malcolm Cooper and Family (SXM) Cousin: Winifred Wadilie-Tjin-A-Sioe and Family (SXM) Friends: Too numerous to mention...

A wake will be held on Sunday January 19th 2020 at the Emerald Funeral Home from 9am to 11am The Funeral will be held in Curacao

May his soul rest in Eternal Peace