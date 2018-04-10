Obituaries » Roland Cecil Bryson

Burial Date: May 29, 2018 Arrangements for the late Roland Bryson aka "Paben" is as follows: Viewing of the body as "Mi Paben" will be on Monday, May 28, 2018 at Emerald Funeral Home in Cayhill from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A Wake & Cultural Night will be held on Monday, May 28, 2018, at the Festival Village from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Funeral Service is on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Methodist Church in Cole Bay. Tributes from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Service will commence at 3:00 pm.

With deep sadness we announce the passing of

Roland C. Bryson

a.k.a Mi Paben



He leaves to mourn:

Mother: Iantha Richardson-Lake

Father: Gasper Hodge (deceased)

Wife: Gloria Bryson-Richardson

Children: Nikomo Bryson | Keino Bryson | Nikundi Bryson | Yesilet Bryson-Perez

Grandchildren: Elisangela Bryson | Zyon Bryson | Nova Bryson

Sisters: Hyercinth Jacobs & family (deceased) | Marjorie Hodge & family | Gloria Hodge & family | Constance Isenia Hodge & family (deceased)

Brothers: Rafael Hodge & family | Lionel Hodge & family | Bernard Hodge & family | Clifton Hodge & family | William Pemberton & family (deceased) | Gaspar Pemberton & family (deceased)

Brothers-in-Law: Charles Emanuel Jacobs & family (deceased) | Albert Richardson & family | Micheal Richardson & family | Elton Richardson & family | James Richardson (deceased)

Sisters-in-Laws: Jermaine Richardson & family | Iona Richardson & family | Elvina Philips-Richardson & family (deceased)

Special Niece: Cheryl Jacobs & family

Nephews: Vernon Jacobs & family | Norman Chester Wathey Jr. & family | Gilford Jacobs & family | Mervin Jacobs & family | Lester Jacobs & family | Floyd Jacobs (deceased) | Raymond Jacobs (deceased)

Uncle: Esmond Hodge & family (deceased)

God Children: Leondre Cotton | Nia Cotton | Troy Richardson | Thamara Cannegieter | Erika Ottley and many more to numerous to mention.

Close Cousins:

Kenneth Pretty in the U.S.A, Neville Lake (Doc) & family, Morris Lake (Mooch) & family, Irene & Veronica Lake, Adolphus & Dorothy Richardson & family, Loena & Rufina de Lain & family, Frances (Sandra) Kleynen & family



Other Cousins:

Noel (Noche), Patrick, Calvin & Stephanus Lake

Special Friends:

Fernando Clark, Leroy Illis (a.k.a. “Big Foot”) and the entire “No Limit Band” family, Carnival committee and members, PJD2 radio personalities, S.O.S. Radio station and staff, Employees of DCOM and government of St. Maarten, Oyster Bay Beach Resort Management and Staff

On behalf of the management and staff of StMaartenNews.com we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Roland Bryson. We have lost a cultural icon.

Prime Minister Romeo-Marlin expresses sympathy on the passing of “Paben”

PHILIPSBURG – Prime Minister Leona Romeo-Marlin in her reaction to the news of the passing of Roland Bryson stated the following, “The people of Sint Maarten has lost a cultural icon in the person of the Roland Bryson aka “Paben”. Mr. Bryson is a recently retired Civil Servant that rendered years of service to the Government of Sint Maarten in his capacity as an employee at the Hygiene & Communication Departments.”

As old man “Paben” Mr. Bryson thrilled and entertained crowds locally and internationally with his performances with the Cole Bay Theatre Company. Additionally, over the years “Paben” became a cultural fixture with his numerous contributions and love for the annual Carnival festivities.

To his family, former co-workers and friends we extend our deepest condolences and we wish each of you much strength during this time of bereavement.