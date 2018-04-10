Obituaries
Obituaries » Roy Rudolf Marlin
Roy Rudolf Marlin
October 20, 1959 - May 19, 2018
Burial Date: May 26, 2018
The home going service for the late Mr. Roy Rudolf Marlin will be held on Saturday, May 26th, 2018, at the Risen Christ Church in South Reward. Tributes from 9:00 am through 11:00 am. Service will commence at 11:00 am. Followed by a private cremation amongst his relatives. The family kindly requests to retire privately after the service. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged , for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.
With deep sadness we announce the passing of
Roy Rudolf Marlin
He leaves to mourn:
Wife: Vivian “Ketty” Marlin-Halley
Mother: Odette Marlin-Duzanson
Father: Roberto Marlin (deceased)
Children: Ashton Marlon | Roy “Quinton” Marlin | Gilian Marlin
Grandchildren: Khyran Marlin | Kayden Marlin | Meh-Liah Marlin-Hassell
Sister: Mederica & Paul Marshall & Family
Brothers: Ramon & Carlixta Marlin & Family | Raphael Marlin (deceased) | Jose Marlin (deceased) | Marco Marlin & Family | Demetrius Marlin & Family | Claudius Marlin & Family
Mother-in-Law: Henna Halley-van Eer
Special Daughters: Presinda Mathilda | Margaritha Hassell
In Laws: Sacha Halley & Family | Dino Halley & Family | Grace Marlin-Blijden & Family
Nieces & Nephews: Norila | Izaira | Rajani | Rashawni | Odette | Stewart | Fermin | Taro | Nijerie | Prince Shawn | Crystal | Nicole | Ashley | Marco B. | Marco M. | Jessy | Rodriguez | Odin | Darius | Arnold | Amanda | Miranda | Keila | Tashi | Tevin
God Children: Fermin | Tashi | Xavier | G’zandra and many more to numerous to mention.
Aunts: Clemencia Duzanson & Family | Amelie Dormoy-Dunzanson & Family
Uncle: Adolphe Duzanson & Family
Close Cousins:
Sheryl Duzanson & family, Henry Duzanson & family, Steve Duzanson & family, Bernadette Duzanson & family, Urmaine Dormoy & family, Aneke Emer-Webster & family, Albert, Louise & Alfonso Connor & family, Dean Marlin & family in the U.S., Ingrid & Gwen Wiashi & family and many more too numerous to mention
Close Family Friends:
Franklin & Angela Richards & family, Pieter & Linda Offringa & family, Hubert & Stella Lopez & family, Marcel & Myra Gumbs & family, Henry Ellis & family, Anicia “Gloria” Tronsus, Irma Theodore & family, Sarah Wescot-Williams & family, Vibert & Shanna Williams & family, Robby & Jacky Dos Santos & family, Bobby Velasquez & family, Henk & Maria van der Sluis & family, Jacques “Buchi” Craane & family, Michael Granger & family, Elroi & Yvonne Rodriguez & family, Franceso Corallo & family, Louis & Angel Goia & family, Louis Jeffers & family, Madeline Frank & family, Wilfred & Barbara Evertsz & family, Theo & Grisha Heyliger & family, Erno Labega & family, Patrick Lake, Mitchel van Heyningen, Emilia Connor-Thomas & family, Ramona Thomas & family, James Richardson, Justina Bazil, Swinda Richardson, Jacqueline Baly, Rhoda de Weever and the Staff of Delta Gas Station & Chilly Willy N.V.
The Entire Democratic Party, Neighbours in Back Bay, Point Blanche
On behalf of the management and staff of StMaartenNews.com we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Roy Marlin. We have lost another political heavy weight after a long battle against illness.
Mr. Marlin has made his mark on the political arena on Sint Maarten with his contributions as a Civil Servant, board member at NV GEBE, Island Council Member, Commissioner in the Executive Council and Member of Parliament.