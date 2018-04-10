Obituaries » Roy Rudolf Marlin

Burial Date: May 26, 2018 The home going service for the late Mr. Roy Rudolf Marlin will be held on Saturday, May 26th, 2018, at the Risen Christ Church in South Reward. Tributes from 9:00 am through 11:00 am. Service will commence at 11:00 am. Followed by a private cremation amongst his relatives. The family kindly requests to retire privately after the service. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged , for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.

With deep sadness we announce the passing of

Roy Rudolf Marlin

He leaves to mourn:

Wife: Vivian “Ketty” Marlin-Halley

Mother: Odette Marlin-Duzanson

Father: Roberto Marlin (deceased)

Children: Ashton Marlon | Roy “Quinton” Marlin | Gilian Marlin

Grandchildren: Khyran Marlin | Kayden Marlin | Meh-Liah Marlin-Hassell

Sister: Mederica & Paul Marshall & Family

Brothers: Ramon & Carlixta Marlin & Family | Raphael Marlin (deceased) | Jose Marlin (deceased) | Marco Marlin & Family | Demetrius Marlin & Family | Claudius Marlin & Family

Mother-in-Law: Henna Halley-van Eer

Special Daughters: Presinda Mathilda | Margaritha Hassell

In Laws: Sacha Halley & Family | Dino Halley & Family | Grace Marlin-Blijden & Family

Nieces & Nephews: Norila | Izaira | Rajani | Rashawni | Odette | Stewart | Fermin | Taro | Nijerie | Prince Shawn | Crystal | Nicole | Ashley | Marco B. | Marco M. | Jessy | Rodriguez | Odin | Darius | Arnold | Amanda | Miranda | Keila | Tashi | Tevin

God Children: Fermin | Tashi | Xavier | G’zandra and many more to numerous to mention.

Aunts: Clemencia Duzanson & Family | Amelie Dormoy-Dunzanson & Family

Uncle: Adolphe Duzanson & Family

Close Cousins:

Sheryl Duzanson & family, Henry Duzanson & family, Steve Duzanson & family, Bernadette Duzanson & family, Urmaine Dormoy & family, Aneke Emer-Webster & family, Albert, Louise & Alfonso Connor & family, Dean Marlin & family in the U.S., Ingrid & Gwen Wiashi & family and many more too numerous to mention



Close Family Friends:

Franklin & Angela Richards & family, Pieter & Linda Offringa & family, Hubert & Stella Lopez & family, Marcel & Myra Gumbs & family, Henry Ellis & family, Anicia “Gloria” Tronsus, Irma Theodore & family, Sarah Wescot-Williams & family, Vibert & Shanna Williams & family, Robby & Jacky Dos Santos & family, Bobby Velasquez & family, Henk & Maria van der Sluis & family, Jacques “Buchi” Craane & family, Michael Granger & family, Elroi & Yvonne Rodriguez & family, Franceso Corallo & family, Louis & Angel Goia & family, Louis Jeffers & family, Madeline Frank & family, Wilfred & Barbara Evertsz & family, Theo & Grisha Heyliger & family, Erno Labega & family, Patrick Lake, Mitchel van Heyningen, Emilia Connor-Thomas & family, Ramona Thomas & family, James Richardson, Justina Bazil, Swinda Richardson, Jacqueline Baly, Rhoda de Weever and the Staff of Delta Gas Station & Chilly Willy N.V.

The Entire Democratic Party, Neighbours in Back Bay, Point Blanche

On behalf of the management and staff of StMaartenNews.com we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Roy Marlin. We have lost another political heavy weight after a long battle against illness.

Mr. Marlin has made his mark on the political arena on Sint Maarten with his contributions as a Civil Servant, board member at NV GEBE, Island Council Member, Commissioner in the Executive Council and Member of Parliament.