Obituaries » Yolanda Feudaliza Pitter Thomas

We regret to announce the passing of:

YOLANDA FEUDALIZA PITTER THOMAS

Sunrise: September 9, 1984

Sunset: November 24, 2020

A condolence book is available to sign at the Government Administration Building.

Funeral will be announced at a later date.