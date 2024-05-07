MP Ottley Questions Coalition’s Ability to Govern Amidst the Chaos in Parliament

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG– In today’s public meeting of Parliament, Member of Parliament and Leader of the UPP faction Omar E. C. Ottley raised serious concerns about the ability of the current coalition government to govern effectively. As it stands, the current coalition does not have the support of majority of Parliament since Thursday last week. The chaos witnessed during the recent meeting today underscores a deeper issue within the government’s ability to govern effectively.

Last week, this crucial meeting to approve the credentials of two soon-to-be MPs could not proceed due to a lack of quorum by the current “majority” of the 2 x 4 Government. MP Ottley emphasized that this failure reflects a fundamental lack of planning on the part of the formateur and the MPs that have signed on to this coalition. He reiterated his willingness to work together and suggested that the sitting MPs reconsider whether this is a Government they should be supporting.

“It is the responsibility of the current coalition to properly plan!” MP Ottley stated in his notification remarks. “The current situation we are in is due to the lack of planning by the Government expected to govern our nation for the next four years.” MP Ottley further questioned the chair, “How long will you continue to attach your face to a government of chaos? How long will you attach your face to a coalition that obviously does not show up?”