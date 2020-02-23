Parliament at SZV for informative orientation meeting

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Friday, February 21, 2020 Members of Parliament participated in an informative meeting with SZV at the offices of SZV at Harbour View, as part of the Orientation for (new) Members of Parliament. The goal of this meeting was primarily to provide Members with information in an effort to better equip them in the execution of their duties. Furthermore, the meeting was aimed at gaining a better understanding of the structure, the relationship with Government and Parliament and the current plans of SZV.

The meeting kicked off with a power point presentation by the Director of SZV, Mr. Glen Carty outlining the history of SZV and the transition of this institution since 10-10-10 including the accomplishments and challenges. The presentation also contained information about what type of institution SZV really is, which legislation it executes, the relationship with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor and Parliament, recent developments, (future) bottlenecks with proposals for resolution, financial sustainability of SZV, customer experience enhancement and wellbeing and prevention. Several team members of SZV provided information during the presentation as well. Also present were the members of the Supervisory Council.

Members of Parliament were able to pose questions and make remarks during the presentation and exchange views with the SZV team on the current challenges SZV faces and its future plans.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Parliament MP Rolando Brison thanked the entire SZV team for hosting the Parliament of Sint Maarten and for the insightful presentation and following fruitful discussion. The President also expressed his intention to organize more of these types of meetings in the coming weeks with key institutions, in an effort for (new) Members of Parliament to obtain first hand technical information from some of the most crucial institutions in our country.