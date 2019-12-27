Police reports of incidents over the Christmas holidays

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) issued a press release on Thursday, December 27, 2019, with reports on several incidents that took place over the Christmas holidays.

Man showed up at the Medical Center with a gunshot wound



A man is currently at the Sint Maarten Medical Center after being shot by an unknown person on early Thursday morning of December 26th 2019.

Central dispatch directed personnel of the detective department to the medical center around 01.00 am to investigate the matter.

The victim with the initials M.K L-B could not give an account of what exactly had happened or who was responsible for the shooting, only that he was injured close to Mount William Hill. The wounds of the victim were not life threatening.

Detectives of KPSM are investigating this shooting and request that anyone who has any information call police at 911, 1-721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line 9300. Persons can also send a message on the police Facebook page or on the tip form on the police website at www.policesx.sx.

Car collided head on with scooter in Oyster Pond

The Sint. Maarten Police Force Traffic Department is investigating a serious traffic accident involving a private vehicle and a scooter which took on the Hulda B Richardson Street in oyster-pond around 01.15 am on December 25th 2019.

According to the information gathered, by the traffic department, the driver of a white Nissan March was overtaking a bus and collided head on into a black scooter traveling in the opposite direction. The scooter rider suffers a fracture spine and other broken bones.

The driver of the white car fled the scene after the accident, but showed up at the police station in Philipsburg later that morning. After being treated for his severe injuries at the Sint Maarten Medical center, the victim was flown to Colombia trauma center. The investigation into this accident is still ongoing.

Man accused of killing friend extradited back to Sint Maarten

A man accused of being involved in the killing of a Colombian national on July 1st, 2016, on the Alexis Arrnell Road was extradited from the US to Dutch Sint. Maarten on Monday, December 23rd, 2019. The suspect with initials A.C. has since been heard by detectives of the High Impact Crimes Unit for his involvement in the killing that took place about 3 years ago.

The suspect who was a friend of the victim gave the police a statement in 2016 and shorty after fled the island to the US.

An extradition warrant was later issued for the suspect who was living in the US. He was arrested on the warrant by the US authorities and extradited at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office back to Sint Maarten.

The body of the victim body was discovered on Alexis Arnell Road in the Cay-Hill area on Friday afternoon July 1st, 2016.

Through a great joint cooperation between the Dutch and American authorities the suspect was brought back to Sint Maarten. He has being incarcerated pending further investigation.