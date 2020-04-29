Strengthening of police force and law enforcement in St. Maarten

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – 48 Marines who came to St. Maarten last Friday on the naval vessel Zr. Ms. Karel Doorman, are today deployed in guarding borders and maintaining public order in St. Maarten. “They are virus-free and have completed a mandatory 14-day quarantine,” said Canan Babayigit, spokeswoman for the Netherlands Ministry of Defense in the Caribbean.

The eleven-day journey from Den Helder to St. Maarten was regarded as quarantine at sea. After arriving in St. Maarten, the Marines had to remain in quarantine for three more days to complete the mandatory fortnight. “The mission is well prepared medically,” said Babayigit. “Logically, we wanted to prevent bringing the coronavirus to St. Maarten.” After the arrival of the Karel Doorman in Port St. Maarten, no visitors were allowed on the ship and activity around the ship was kept to a minimum.

The Divi Resort at Little Bay is home to the Marines for the next three months. The new troops have joined a dozen marines who came to the island in February to build a field hospital next to the St. Maarten Medical Center for the treatment and care of corona patients. These marines have also carried out traffic checks in recent weeks, including on Cole Bay Hill.

Sand-colored anaconda-type armored vehicles were disembarked with the Marines. “The Karel Doorman is a transport ship and has a garage on board,” explains Babayigit. “We deliver vehicles and do repairs on board.” The anaconda is a new armored vehicle designed and built in the Netherlands. The Netherlands Ministry of Defense had 46 anacondas built and delivered last year to be deployed in the former Dutch Antilles. Each vehicle can carry up to nine marines. The anaconda features multiple weapon mounts to accommodate machine guns. The vehicle protects the on-board crew and troops from small arms fire, shells, and splinters.

Last Monday, a military aircraft with essential military personnel and goods arrived at Princess Julia International Airport. Twenty Marechaussees, among others, got out. They will remain in quarantine on St. Maarten for a few more days before they will support the St. Maarten Police Force in border checks and enforcement of public order and safety.

The Marines and Marechaussees (Kmar) are on the island at the request of the Government of St. Maarten. The tasks of the men are described in a request for assistance to the Netherlands. “Defense is only executive,” Babayigit emphasizes. “We are very open about our role on the islands. We want to make it clear to everyone that we are active here at the request of the islands. The Marines and Marechaussees do nothing without prior instruction, they perform tasks on behalf of the local authorities.” For the time being, the men are not being deployed to guard the Pointe Blanche prison. “We were not commissioned to do that,” says Babayigit.

The Zr. Ms. Karel Doorman left Monday from St. Maarten to Aruba, where the ship will arrive today, April 29, 2020, before continuing to Curacao. Personnel and equipment are delivered to each island. The Coast Guard on St. Maarten received a new FRISC, a boat that can skim over the water at more than a hundred kilometers per hour and is used to intercept drug transports. The Dutch Ministry of Defense will deploy the Karel Doorman over the next three months to support the civil authorities in the corona crisis when the situation calls for it.

###

Photo captions: Photos of police military vehicles provided by Fly4Usxm. Photo of military aircraft at SXM Airport taken from social media.