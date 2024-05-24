MP Silveria Jacobs leads NA into snap elections

Share This

























PHILIPSBURG — The National Alliance (NA) is ready to go into the upcoming snap election with overwhelming support within the party for Leader and Member of Parliament Silveria Jacobs. This is according to a press release issued today by the National Alliance party.



Although this is an election that the National Alliance party nor the people of St. Maarten wanted seeing the recently held elections on January 11th, especially after four years of stability, which was hard-fought with much deliberations internally and within the Kingdom, the Member of Parliament and former Prime Minister, Silveria Jacobs, has been pivotal with her team in keeping the government stable the past four years from 2020 to 2024, despite the upheavals in Parliament which saw several members withdraw support and who are now part of the so-called 2×4 government.

All this through the most challenging period of governing including the arduous task of recovery from massive hurricanes and dealing with the pandemic and the subsequent world-wide economic downturn. After these four years and bringing much needed financial stability to the country, St. Maarten is projected with the right leadership and mindset of the people for continued growth in the coming years thereby making MP Silveria Jacobs better able to meet the needs of the people.

The instability of the 2×4 coalition in Parliament was evident from the onset with clear division in the ranks. Any political rhetoric being touted today that this division was orchestrated by the National Alliance is ludicrous.

Weekly discussions have been ongoing with members of the opposition showing a clear division and lack of alignment within the 2×4 coalition long before a government could finally be sworn in. So when one member decided to leave stating the situation wasn’t unsustainable, the NA decided to join the process to avoid an impasse and further instability.

The National Alliance has proven stability and integrity in words and actions and is willing to work with all political parties in the interest of continued stability and sustainable development for the people of our beloved island nation of St. Maarten.

###

Related news:

National Alliance Set to Secure Future Stability in Snap Elections