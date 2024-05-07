Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — After a period of relative silence, the National Alliance faction in the Parliament of St. Maarten issued a press release on the evening of Monday, May 6, 2024.

The press statement reads as follows: “St. Maarten’s political landscape is at an impasse as the 2×4 coalition is faced with a crisis of confidence, raising questions about its capacity to govern effectively. Recent events have highlighted significant divides within the coalition, with key coalition members demonstrating a lack of trust in their own coalition.

The situation unfolded last week when Members of the NOW party and a Member of the PFP failed to attend the meeting of Parliament for approving incoming Members of Parliament’s credentials on Thursday, May 2nd. Fast forward to today, May 6th, the meeting was reconvened at 9 a.m. However, quorum was not met and one coalition member was notably absent.

To add insult to injury, at the 9:45 a.m. roll call, not one, but two coalition members were missing. This time, the opposition members were fully present, providing quorum. Yet, the absence of Christophe Emmanuel of the NOW party and Ludmila de Weever of the PFP Party raises significant doubts about the coalition’s internal cohesion.

The irony is palpable with Ludmila de Weever’s impassioned “show up” speech, calling for commitment and accountability. However, both her and her coalition partners failed to adhere to her plea, casting a shadow over the sincerity of their leadership.

Furthermore, the eleventh-hour resignations of Luc Mercelina and Grisha Marten-Heyliger, despite being approved as Ministers by the governor well in advance, suggest a lack of confidence in the stability of their coalition. Did they not trust their own coalition’s stability? Why didn’t they enter their resignation letters sooner with an effective date of May 3rd, and approve the incoming Members’ credentials?

Always remember, a house divided cannot stand. It is imperative for the 2×4 coalition to confront the harsh realities facing them. The presence of discord and uncertainty within their coalition cannot be ignored. Their lack of confidence in their own coalition is evident and loud.

The time has come for the 2×4 coalition to be honest with the people of St. Maarten. They must acknowledge the internal challenges plaguing their coalition and address them transparently. Only through genuine introspection and decisive action can they hope to regain the trust and confidence of the electorate that they were elected to serve.

This coalition has surely started off on a bad note, showing their instability from the onset and the question remains; Does the recently sworn in Mercelina Cabinet have the support of its coalition Members of Parliament to ensure continuity of Government?”