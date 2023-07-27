Netherlands does not have its house in order, says MP Heyliger-Marten

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The fall of the Rutte IV-cabinet “underscores the risk of being dependent on a nation that does not have its own house in order, despite all its unlimited financial and other resources and global geo-political significance and influence,” Independent MP Grisha Heyliger-Marten writes in a press release that calls for a meeting to discuss the situation with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs after the summer recess.

MP Heyliger-Marten refers to the “underlying reasons” for the collapse of the last two Dutch governments: the child allowance scandal and the failure to agree on an immigration policy.

“Significant and meaningful constitutional reforms within the kingdom seem needed now more than ever.”

In the meeting with the Prime Minister, MP Heyliger-Marten wants to address five different issues. First point on her agenda is the state of refinancing the liquidity loans, followed by the execution of MP George Pantophlet’s motion that calls for debt cancellation “in relation to the proposal for private financing of (part of) St. Maarten’s debts.” The MP also wants to discuss the kingdom conference that is scheduled for December, the state of the execution of the country package and the proposal for vetting the Kingdom Charter and other kingdom laws against international law.”