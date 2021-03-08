Two MPs keep bashing airport director Mingo

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG -- Just two members of Parliament keep insisting that the Brian Mingo has to be fired from his position as CEO of the Princess Juliana International Airport Exploitation company: Claudius Buncamper (United St. Maarten party) and Christophe Emmanuel (independent). This became clear during Friday’s Central Committee meeting of Parliament where Minister Ludmilla de Weever and Mingo provided updates about the situation at the airport.

