NAGICO Cricket Club receives new uniforms & gears

PHILIPSBURG — The NAGICO Cricket Club will be debuting their new uniforms and gears this weekend, in the ongoing T-20 competition being held at the Carib Lumber Ball Park.

The team received these new uniforms, courtesy of their title sponsor; NAGICO Insurances. The entire uniform includes long jogging pants, long sleeve shirts and matching caps, all emblazoned with the NAGICO logo and brand colors.

The uniforms were unveiled in an air of excitement, as the design was created and selected by the Team’s Board, which was also represented at the handing over.

“We are grateful for this sponsorship from NAGICO” Collin Hamer, the Team Captain said. “With these uniforms, not only are we getting the right professional gear, but we will be on the field feeling confident and looking good as we crush our competitors. We are very happy that this partnership between NAGICO and our Club continues to thrive and that we are able to showcase the NAGICO brand to our fans.”

Eric Ellis, Managing Director and St. Maarten Territory Head of NAGICO, congratulated the team representatives and thanked them for their contribution to the community, in the form of Sports. “By providing these training and opportunity to showcase their skills, you the coaches are giving the youth a platform to showcase their talents,” he said. “These investments of time and effort pays off in the long run, as is evident with one of our very own, Nathan Edward, a young team player being selected on the West Indies Under 19 Team.”

The NAGICO Cricket Club was formed more than 25 years ago, when some employees of the company, with a passion for cricket decided to come together to form a team and management agreed to sponsor. Since then, the team has evolved to incorporate external players, but still maintains the NAGICO brand to date.

“We encourage and invite everyone to come out and see the team in action this Saturday at 1:30 pm at the cricket field.”

PHOTO CAPTION: NAGICO Managing Director and Territory Head; Eric Ellis (2nd left) and Chief Executive, Bhardwaj Raghubir, presents Team Captain Collin Hamer (Left) and Team Manager Cornelius Dupie with new uniforms for the team.

About NAGICO Group

Founded in 1982, The NAGICO Group provides a variety of property and casualty as well as life and health products and risk solutions to its customers throughout the Caribbean. The company’s risk adjusted capital is at the strongest level as per AM Best’s Capital Adequacy Rating Guidelines. Headquartered in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, the company is one of the strongest insurers in the region. To learn more about NAGICO, visit www.nagico.com.