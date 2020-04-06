Two borders between French and Dutch St. Martin completely blocked off

Share This





















OYSTER POND — Late Monday afternoon authorities sent a container truck with containers to block off the border at the Oyster Pond frontier crossing after the border in Cupecoy had been blocked off earlier in the day and checkpoints set up at the Cole Bay/Bellevue and Dutch/French Quarter border crossings.

The reason why the frontier border in Oyster Pond was still open during the day was unknown as both borders in Cupecoy and Oyster Pond were to be blokkaded. However, StMaartenNews.com managed to obtain photos and video footage just as a container truck arrived at the Oyster Pond frontier to block off that border crossing under Dutch police supervision.

Photos and video by Tim van Dijk.

