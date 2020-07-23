Airport to open on August 1 to American flights

Share This





















GREAT BAY — The Council of Ministers decided to have a reduced schedule of flights from the United States to St. Maarten starting August 1.

Minister responsible for Tourism Ludmilla De Weever stated that any changes to this decision would be based on the advice coming from the Ministry of Health.

While the French Side’s representatives have threatened to close the borders if the Dutch side opened the airport to American flights, she said that a risk assessment is presently being done on a country-to-country basis. She explained that among the requirement is that the testing must be done 72 hours before departure.

In his comments on the issues, the minister responsible for Public Health Richard Panneflex said that the CPS and the ARS from the French side are in constant collaboration all the time. He mentioned that during the Air France flight that came in minutes before the repatriation on Saturday, they were working closely together.

Minister Panneflek explained that although we are two different countries, it is only one island; therefore, it is necessary to have this cooperation.