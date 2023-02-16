PJIAE N.V. Launches Employee Experience Program for 2023 With a Focus on Workplace Happiness

Share This





















SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten (February 16, 2023) – The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE) has recently announced to its staff the theme for 2023, “Reopening with Excellence,” in preparation for the reopening of the terminal building later this year.

Aligned with the theme, PJIAE’s HR (Human Resources) department has launched its Employee Experience Program for 2023 with a focus on Employee Appreciation, Employee Engagement, and Workplace Happiness. The program began on February 3, 2023, and included a 3-day certification workshop to certify 12 “Workplace Happiness Ambassadors.” These ambassadors will collaborate with the HR department to improve the overall employee experience and support the company’s journey toward better employee satisfaction.

The Happiness Bureau, a well-renowned company from the Netherlands, was invited to St. Maarten to provide ground-breaking workshops, sessions, and a masterclass on Employee Appreciation and Employee Engagement. PJIAE took advantage of this opportunity and also invited HR professionals from St. Maarten, Saba, and Statia to participate in a unique HR Masterclass on Employee Engagement and Workplace Happiness. The event was well attended.

Last week, PJIAE organized sessions for its directors, managers, and supervisors, providing helpful insights to guide them in their journey to improve workplace happiness through a renewed focus on management skills for employee appreciation, employee engagement, and workplace happiness. The focus on improving the employee experience will continue throughout 2023.

“We are honored to have been the host of these sessions and look forward to sharing HR knowledge and techniques, and further collaborating with other HR professionals in St. Maarten,” said HR Director Ms. Miguela Gumbs from PJIAE.

PJIAE’s Employee Experience Program for 2023 is off to a great start and promises to bring positive changes to the workplace. The company’s commitment to improving the employee experience will be a key factor in achieving its goal of workplace happiness and satisfaction.

PJIAE is the International Airport of St. Maarten and handles between 1.5 – 1.8 million passengers per year. The airport is rebuilding its main terminal which was damaged in 2017 during hurricane IRMA. It is scheduled to be completed Q2 2024.