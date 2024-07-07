Minister Heyliger-Marten opposes new contract for airport director Brian Mingo

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Outgoing Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten opposes the renewal of the contract of airport director Brian Mingo, it appears from a letter dated July 4 she sent to Perry Wilson, the managing director of the airport holding company.

In her letter, the minister speaks of “the upcoming transition in leadership” at the airport, adding that she does not support an overlap period between the current and incoming director. Mingo’s contract expires in December.

Minister Heyliger-Marten holds Mingo responsible for the delay in the reconstruction of the airport, cost overruns and “what some staff members have called a reign of terror.”

She furthermore refers to the security fee of one dollar per departing passenger. This fee was established by law in 2019 but so far, the airport has not paid it to the government.

Heyliger-Marten states that “a smooth and effective leadership transaction is of the utmost importance.” She expresses her confidence in Wilson “to achieve this without the need for an overlap period or contract renewal.”

