Container generators to arrive this month

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Utilities Company GEBE has made a down payment for renting container generators with an output of 10 MegaWatt. Prime Minister Luc Mercelina stated in a press release that these containers are expected to arrive on the island by mid-July, “provided there are no unforeseen delays.”

GEBE wants to have the generators operational by the end of July or the beginning of August. The company has also reached an agreement with large consumers to go offline during scheduled hours to ease the load on the power grid.

Mercelina stated that GEBE has furthermore made a down payment on lease-to-own 20-Megawatt container generators that are expected to be on the island by the end of September.

The container generators will “significantly alleviate the strain on our power grid and reduce the instances of load shedding,” Mercelina stated. The generators are also “vital in ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply for our island.”

In spite of the current issues with power cuts, Mercelina remains optimistic: “We will overcome this challenge and build a more resilient energy infrastructure for our future.”

###

Press release PM’s office with Updates on Immediate Solutions to the GEBE Energy Crisis

GEBE dossier>>>

###

ADVERTISEMENT