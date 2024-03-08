ReyJets.com is spreading its wings with launch new website

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Reyjets.com, a company of StMaartenNews.com publisher Terrance Rey, is spreading its wings by offering seamless transfers from St. Maarten to St. Barths from anywhere in the world. Terrance Rey is also owner and operator of AirSXM.com.



Rey has over twenty years of experience in organizing charters by air, land or sea to St. Barths. Now he is offering his unique and highly specialized service to rich jetsetters who want to travel to St. Barths from anywhere in the world with seamless and hassle-free connections through the surrounding islands such as St. Maarten, one of the main gateways to St. Barths. The service is key for jetset-travelers because private jets cannot land on the tiny airport of St. Barths.

For travelers who want to go to other islands after their arrival in St. Maarten, Reyjets also has a solution. This charter service transfers clients at their request to destinations like Anguilla, St. Kitts, Antigua, Tortola and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The charter service targets high-end travelers. “We understand that the essence of luxury travel is seamless sophistication from departure to arrival,” Rey says. “That’s why we have dedicated ourselves to providing an unparalleled travel experience for the discerning jetsetter seeking the enchanting allure of St. Barths, the Saint Tropez of the Caribbean.”

Reyjets offers one-stop solutions “that transform complicated travel plans into a symphony of smooth transitions. From the moment your private jet touches down on one of our islands, our signature wing-to-wing ramp transfers await, ensuring a hassle-free continuation to your St. Barths sanctuary aboard our luxurious commuter aircraft.”

Reyjets is partnering with companies in the United States of America, Canada, South America, the United Kingdom and beyond. Rey started his first charter service called AirStMaarten, which began in 2003, building his reputation on reliability, dependability and trust.

“ReyJets.com is not just a service; it’s a promise of excellence that we’ve upheld for every traveler seeking the splendor of St. Barths. Your satisfaction isn’t just our priority—it’s our legacy,” Rey says.