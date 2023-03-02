Two new fire trucks to offer advanced technologies for PJIAE N.V.

Share This





















SIMPSON BAY – Following an acceptance handing over in Austria from March 6 through 9, 2023, the Airport’s Rescue and Firefighters (R&FF) will acquire two (2) new fire trucks for emergency response at the aerodrome of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). The safety vehicles are part of Management’s strategic plan to further enhance its operations. At present, PJIA has two (2) trucks, which served a lifespan of fifteen (15) years.

“The Rosenbauer Panther 6×6 is the fire truck of the future,” disclosed Manilo Penijn, Airport Chief of the Rescue and Firefighters. “Built from the ground up using the most advanced technologies, the Panther is one of the safest models in the industry for our firefighters and airport environment. Airport’s Management opted for this European model which boasts of a high level of maneuverability, innovative safety features, and is fully networked.

Similar fire trucks are already being utilized by the Rescue and Firefighters of the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla, therefore our local firefighters traveled over for some hands-on training. Next up will be the start of the construction of the Rescue and Firefighter’s building,” summarized Chief Manilo.

The features of the fire trucks make the Rosenbuaer Panther 6×6 one of the most modern emergency vehicles on the market and set an entirely new standard within the fire response industry.

Photo Caption – The Rosenbuaer Panther 6×6 fire truck in Austria.

About Princess Juliana International Airport

Princess Juliana International Airport is one of the busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean. It is the most important airport hub for Saba, St Eustatius, St Barths, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis, and Tortola. The airport is one of the largest employers on the island. It has 277 workers and 1700 workers within the entire airport community. The reconstruction works of the airport have started in September 2021. The new Departure Hall will be officially opened in 2023.

The terminal building will be opened in 2024. Contractor Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP) is working with local people and companies which is essential for socio-economic recovery of Sint Maarten.

Historic Timeline

Princess Juliana Airport was officially opened by Princess Juliana in 1944. In 2006, her Majesty Queen Beatrix inaugurated the new terminal building. In 2017, the airport was hit by Hurricane Irma (Cat 5) In January 2020, Princess Juliana International Airport signed the World Bank/EIB loan to reconstruct the terminal. In July 2021, Ballast Nedam International Project signed the contract to start the reconstruction.