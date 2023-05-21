CIBC FirstCaribbean announces Realtor of the Year Award

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — CIBC FirstCaribbean introduced the Realtor of the Year Award during special client events it held recently in the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Barbados. The bank announced that a similar event will be held shortly in the Bahamas.

Realtors who are members of the CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Realtors Hub and who hold an active real estate license are eligible for the award. “They must demonstrate professionalism through good business conduct, community service and a sound and active relationship with CIBC FirstCaribbean,” the bank stated in a press release.

CIBC FirstCaribbean launched its digital Realtors Hub two years ago. It allows clients who have a pre-qualified mortgage to log on to the portal and be connected to leading realtors who will assist them in selecting their dream home or ideal plot of land.

The Realtor of the Year Award aims to honor realtors who have served the bank’s clients and it acknowledges their commitment to “creating extraordinary client experiences.”

Deepa Boucaud, CIBC FirsrCaribbean’s executive director retail and business banking explains why the Realtors Hub is important. “Every day we ask how we can make life even easier and more convenient for our clients. Many are already partners in this initiative and have secured their space in the Realtors Hub.”

Addressing the participants in the hub, Boucaud stated: “We want to not only thank you for assisting our clients, but we want to highlight your efforts though an innovative initiative – the CIBC FirstCaribbean Realtor of the Year Award.”

The winner of the award will be selected by CIBC FirstCaribbean in association with its clients; local communities will have an opportunity to vote as well.