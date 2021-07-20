Dedicated to Arts and to Education, CIBC FirstCaribbean supports Youth Programs

Share This





















Philipsburg – INDISU Dance Theater of St. Maarten students will be heading to Los Angeles in just ten days to attend the International Festival, Dance Excellence.

The festival brings together young dancers from around the world for a once in a lifetime experience. The inspiring week-long event aims to help participants fulfill their artistic aspirations through training and performances.

The 24 members of the school’s divisions, Junior Elite Company, Company, and Senior Company will have the opportunity to also share their love for the art of dance and exchange ideas with students from 35 other countries.

CIBC FirstCaribbean was happy to support the dance school, which has been invited to attend the event for the eighth consecutive year and delivered brilliant and passionate performances in the unforgettable years 2012 and 2015, which they attended.

Interrupted by the passing of hurricane Irma and then by the impact of the Covid pandemic, INDISU will finally be able to represent St. Maarten once again. “We’re excited to represent St. Maarten for a third time and hope to return home with even more awards”, stated the school’s directors.

True to its commitment to support the Youth, the bank has also lent support to No Kidding with our Kids Foundation, Simply Masters Foundation, K1 Britannia, Ms. Ingrid’s Home Care and The Creative Leadership and Innovation Management Bureau Foundation (C.L.I.M.B).

C.L.I.M.B’s research confirms the need for literacy and numeracy programs for students on the island. Its data also confirms the need for second chance high school equivalency programs such as the General Educational Development (G.E.D) for students and adults or home schooling programs for pupils who need more than the traditional way of learning.

The foundation’s primary goal, therefore, is to assist in filling those critical academic gaps for members of the community, such as the women at Safe Haven, who will now have an opportunity to earn a High School Diploma.

-Ends-

Photo – From Left: Safe Haven Director, Vanessa Fraser and President of CLIMB, Yadira Boston alongside Janice James, Sales Specialist, CIBC FirstCaribbean and Perry Wilson, Branch Manager, CIBC FirstCaribbean.

