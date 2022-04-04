Who Next? – 14 years later

Share This





















~ A StMaartenNews.com review of Kaiso Jacko’s 2008 calypso song’s take on corrupt politicians in St. Maarten – 14 years later, nothing has changed ~

PHILIPSBURG — The anti corruption task force TBO is not the only one keeping an eye out for undermining criminality. Calypsonian King Beau Beau has brought out a song that is akin to the one Kaiso Jacko performed in 2008 under the title Who Next?

At the time, Police Commissioner Marcel Loor and Chief Commissioner Derrick Holiday were in hot water. But in the almost decade and a half that followed, a rather impressive lineup of politicians and other high-flyers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Among them are former politician Theo Heyliger, former Minister Maria Buncamper-Molanus, the suspended parliamentarian Claudius Buncamper, the registrar of the courthouse in Philipsburg, Maritsa James-Christina, and many others.

The 2008 calypso song Who Next? mentions the arrest of former Chief Prosecutor Cor Merx and notes that “everybody is scared and in distress.” With calypsonians you never know whether they are making things up or if they really know something. But a text that suggests that people are calling each other, that they are “putting their house in order” and that “they don’t want evidence left behind” gives plenty of food for thought.

The song continues with a line saying that “the police are on a rampage,” and that friends “don’t do a damn thing.”

The central message is however clear and unambiguous: “We can’t start a new status with bad habits,” there are no benefits to “gambling and cheating” and “the public is fed up.”

Who Next was written and performed by Kaiso Jacko (see photo above). The late King Arrow was a co-writer of this calypso song and the music was composed by Neville ‘Fats’ James.

As calypso songs go, the lyrics never seem to be far from the truth, or at least give the impression that they could contain some level of truth. Hence the song’s suggesting that some have moved “smartly” to Miami, that others take all their money out of the bank, that they keep changing lawyers all the while denying that they “ever played a bad game.”

Almost funny is the song’s observation that “some don’t sleep in their homes all night” because they don’t know when the RST is going to strike.

In a couple of verses, this calypso song paints a rather sad picture of St. Maarten’s reality and of the dubious role the community’s makers and shakers are playing.

Now in 2022, the question is if King Beau Beau’s latest calypso song Who they locking up next? going to shake up things and change the wayward behavior of so many decision makers? If it were only that easy. It is much more likely that calypsonians will have plenty to say about the same issues in their songs this year as carnival makes it’s comeback after a two-year hiatus. In another article we will be reviewing King Beau Beau’s calypso song next.

In the meantime, please enjoy Kaiso Jacko’s song Who Next?

Title: Who Next

Artist: Kaiso Jacko

Lyrics: Stephens Llewellyn Mc Cauley & King Arrow

Composer: Neville ‘Fats’ James

Year: 2008

(verse one)

Since they lock up Cor Merx,

Everyone in distress,

Now a days everybody scared,

Telephoning one another,

Putting they house in order,

Making sure they fingerprints disappear,

They don’t want no evidence left behind,

That would relate them to any crime,

The public only peeping,

All about and asking

Who next? Who next?

(chorus)

Who next hear them asking me who next?

Who next hear them asking me who next?

Who next hear them asking me who next?

Who next hear them asking me who next?

They got the chief of police,

Commissioner of police,

Who next? Who next?

Who next hear them asking me who next?

(verse two)

The police on the rampage,

People say its advantage,

Others say its long time they listening out,

All the crimes they committing,

They friends won’t say a damn thing,

Who can’t see putting locks on they mouth,

We can’t start a new status with bad habits,

Gambling and cheating is no benefit,

And the public is now fed up,

As you wink a next one lock up,

Who next? Who next?

(repeat chorus)



(verse three)

They say some moving smartly,

To reside in Miami,

Others draw off every cent in they name,

Some run to lawyers changing,

They name from every damn thing,

Denying they ever played a bad game,

Some don’t sleep in they homes now at all at night,

They don’t know when the RST teams go strike,

Some of them they trembling,

All on the street they asking,

Who next? Who next?

(repeat chorus)



(verse four)

Pointe Blanche prison is loaded,

In town is overcrowded,

They start to put some in house arrest,

Like a purge cleaning the country,

They arresting everybody,

As long as you dilly dally in mess,

They don’t care who you be in society,

They will take you to jail embarrassingly,

They’ll invite you in for question,

Then keep you in detention,

Who next? Who next?

(chorus)

Who next hear them asking me who next?

Who next hear them asking me who next?

Who next hear them asking me who next?

Who next hear them asking me who next?

They got the chief of police,

Commissioner of police,

Who next? Who next?

Who next hear them asking me who next?