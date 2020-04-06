Government sends speaker car into districts

Share This





















PHOTO CAPTION: Broadcasting the word per speaker in the different districts and shanty towns on the Dutch side of St. Maarten in the different languages English, Creole and Spanish was the objective of a speaker car that toured the Dutch side of St. Maarten, starting in Cape Bay today, as can be seen the above photo. Photo provided by DCOMM.

Publisher’s Note:

The recordings that were broadcasted via the speaker car in the various districts were made in English, Spanish and Creole. For a copy of these recordings – in order to distribute them via social media to your family and friends in their respective languages – whatsapp +1-721-588-0800 to receive these recordings as voicenotes via Whatsapp.

Videos of the broadcasts will be produced and disseminated as well.