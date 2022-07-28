Dance Theater of Harlem compliments dancer Eliane Berwers

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG / NEW YORK — It’s over. Eliane Berwers has completed her three-week summer intensive program at the Dance Theater of Harlem. And what a three weeks it has been. Eliane proved herself as a committed dancer. So much so that one of her instructors told her mother, Christ’l Larmonie: “She is very disciplined and talented and she did very well.” Her dorm chaperone, a former dancer, added: “Eliane is very talented and she will make it if she continues like this.”

Eliane ended the three-week experience with an hour of what the Dance Theater calls the culminating event, a showcase of what she learned during the program.

The event began with a demonstration of the type of dance exercises she did together with the other participants during the ballet classes, followed by a short show of all the dance genres they took classes in.

“I attended the event together with Eliane’s dad,” Christ’l Larmonie told StMaartenNews.com. “After the event it was time to say goodbye to her new friends, dance instructors and chaperones.”

Eliane’s mother is proud of the compliments her daughter received from a dance instructor and from her dorm chaperone. “But most importantly to me was that they said that Eliane was such a good person and that she had a beautiful soul. She was invited back by one of her chaperones whenever she wanted to.”

Then it was back to the dorm room to pack and move out. “We made farewell dinner plans with a roommate and her mom for the following evening and then we checked out of the hotel. We spent our last day in New York City with Nicole de Weever and some members of Eliane’s INDISU dance family, including the dance school’s co-director Ihndhira Richardson-Marlin, all of whom were there to attend a week of dance or musical classes and/or workshops. We ended the evening on Times Square for a picture moment with Eliane’s Dance Theater of Harlem friends.”

Eliane’s participation in the summer intensive program at the Dance Theater of Harlem was made possible firstly through her own determination to go there and through the results of a Gofundme-campaign she set up and that netted around $4,000, plus the generous sponsorship of $1,000 from the Sint Maarten Lions Club, and StMaartenNews.com’s publisher Terrance Rey co-sponsored the event by offering the tickets for the flight to New York and by giving Eliane a VIP-departure treatment three weeks ago.

