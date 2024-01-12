Support the Election Watch broadcast with your donation

Share This





















Dear Readers,

Tonight, election night, we have the live broadcast of the Election Watch: St. Maarten Decides, a production of VidMedia Solutions.

To cover the production costs, we kindly ask for you a donation as a contribution.

Click on the following link to make a donation: http://bit.ly/ew2024contribute

Thanks in advance for your kind contribution.

Meanwhile you can watch the live broadcast of the Election Watch via the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/StMaartenNewsDotCom/videos/394705779894515

Watch also on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/live/4Lvpb0k1Yh4?si=PXP7W3DOFkc9jM-0