Support the Election Watch broadcast with your donation
Dear Readers,
Tonight, election night, we have the live broadcast of the Election Watch: St. Maarten Decides, a production of VidMedia Solutions.
To cover the production costs, we kindly ask for you a donation as a contribution.
Click on the following link to make a donation: http://bit.ly/ew2024contribute
Thanks in advance for your kind contribution.
Meanwhile you can watch the live broadcast of the Election Watch via the following link:
https://www.facebook.com/StMaartenNewsDotCom/videos/394705779894515
Watch also on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/live/4Lvpb0k1Yh4?si=PXP7W3DOFkc9jM-0