Ship jumper MP Kevin Maingrette in problems with bribery-allegations

PHILIPSBURG — The Detective Collaboration Team (RST) searched the house and the workplace of an outgoing Member of Parliament, 721news.com reported. According to the report, the investigation focuses on the fall of the government that took office on May 3.

The fall was caused by NOW-candidate Kevin Maingrette who announced in a press release on May 20 that he had withdrawn his support from the government that had the support of the United Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP) and NOW (Nation Opportunity Wealth). In the January 11 elections Maingrette won a seat in parliament as a NOW-candidate with 248 votes.

One week after his actions caused Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina to call for new elections, Maingrette apologized and threw his support once more behind the governing coalition though it was too late to stop the elections that are scheduled for August 19. Maingrette does not appear on any party’s list as a candidate for these elections.

While the Prosecutor’s Office has not provided any information about the situation, or mentioned Maingrette as a suspect, other media-outlets have reported that Maingrette was arrested on Friday morning.

Media reports suggest that Maingrette, who worked as a Policy Advisor at the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) liberally issued bus and taxi licenses before the January 11 elections. Concerned taxi drivers just issued a statement containing seventeen questions about the issuance of 200 licenses on top of the existing 500 ones (see related story).

According to 721news.com Maingrette is suspected of bribery and abuse of his position.

PRESS RELEASE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE