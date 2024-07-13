fbpx
Published On: Sat, Jul 13th, 2024

Ship jumper MP Kevin Maingrette in problems with bribery-allegations

PHILIPSBURG — The Detective Collaboration Team (RST) searched the house and the workplace of an outgoing Member of Parliament, 721news.com reported. According to the report, the investigation focuses on the fall of the government that took office on May 3.

The fall was caused by NOW-candidate Kevin Maingrette who announced in a press release on May 20 that he had withdrawn his support from the government that had the support of the United Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP) and NOW (Nation Opportunity Wealth). In the January 11 elections Maingrette won a seat in parliament as a NOW-candidate with 248 votes.

One week after his actions caused Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina to call for new elections, Maingrette apologized and threw his support once more behind the governing coalition though it was too late to stop the elections that are scheduled for August 19. Maingrette does not appear on any party’s list as a candidate for these elections.

While the Prosecutor’s Office has not provided any information about the situation, or mentioned Maingrette as a suspect, other media-outlets have reported that Maingrette was arrested on Friday morning.

Media reports suggest that Maingrette, who worked as a Policy Advisor at the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) liberally issued bus and taxi licenses before the January 11 elections. Concerned taxi drivers just issued a statement containing seventeen questions about the issuance of 200 licenses on top of the existing 500 ones (see related story).

According to 721news.com Maingrette is suspected of bribery and abuse of his position.

PRESS RELEASE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Searches in outgoing Member of Parliament’s residence and Parliament Building Sint Maarten
On Friday, July 12, 2024, the Criminal Investigation Team (RST), under the direction of the examining judge, conducted searches at a Member of Parliament’s residence and at his workplace in the Parliament Building in Sint Maarten.
The searches took place as a result of the criminal investigation “Metz”. The Member of Parliament is suspected of taking bribes and misusing his position. The investigation focuses on the events that led to the collapse of the recently formed government. The suspicion that has arisen needs to be investigated thoroughly in order to clarify whether criminal acts have indeed occurred. The credibility and legitimacy of Sint Maarten’s democracy is at stake. The impact of the government’s collapse on the citizens of Sint Maarten is significant. It means that the government can no longer make crucial decisions and Sint Maarten citizens will have to go to the polls again during the hurricane season.
As of yet, no arrests have been made, and investigations are still ongoing for now.
Anyone who may have information related to these events is urged to share this with the investigation team. This can be done through the email address: tip@rstpolitie.com.
Criminal investigation “Metz” is conducted by the RST under the authority of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.
The Central Team focuses primarily on a specialized approach to fight corruption and subversive crime. The team mostly conducts criminal investigations into complex crime with a financial-economic component and which involves Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), public officials, government NVs, facilitators or public sector organizations.

