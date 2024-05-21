Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Politics is once more in turmoil after MP Kevin Maingrette announced in writing his resignation from Christophe Emmanuel’s NOW-party, thereby causing the coalition of NOW, DP, PFP and URSM to lose its majority in Parliament. Shortly afterwards, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams made her position as President of Parliament available.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has the option to dissolve Parliament by invoking article 59 of the Constitution but so far it is unclear whether he will take this initiative. If he does not, the coalition of the United People’s party (UP) and the National Alliance (NA) in combination with MP Kevin Maingrette will take control of Parliament with eight seats and be in the position to form a new government.

Article 59 of the Constitution states that the dissolution of Parliament requires a national decree. Such a decree also implies that there will be new elections. The new parliament will have to be seated within three months. The dissolution of the previous parliament will take effect on the day the new parliament is seated.

The reasons for MP Maingrette’s decision to leave the coalition are, according to his statement made during a press conference held on Monday night at the Parliament building, concerns about prolonged instability, lack of effective leadership and lack of transparency. Maingrette announced that he will join the UP and the NA “for a new and more stable coalition.” He stated in a press release that his decision is rooted “in my unwavering commitment to the well-being and stability of our beloved nation.”

###

ADVERTISEMENT