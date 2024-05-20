AirStMaarten Launches AirSXM.com 2.0: A Revolutionary Human-Powered Booking-Engine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – AirStMaarten, the pioneering virtual airline of St. Maarten, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative website, AirSXM 2.0. Featuring a custom-built, human-powered booking-engine, AirSXM 2.0 invites customers and agents worldwide to open an account at www.AirSXM.com and experience the future of travel booking.

One-Stop-Shop for All Travel Needs

AirSXM 2.0 serves as a comprehensive platform for booking private charters, shared charters, helicopter charters, commercial flights, boat charters, ferry services, and VIP services. The website caters to premier destinations such as St. Barths, Anguilla, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Kitts & Nevis, making it the ultimate portal for travel to and from St. Maarten.

Seamless Account Management

Clients and agents can effortlessly manage their accounts on the AirSXM.com website, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free booking experience. As the leading booking and transportation provider for St. Maarten, AirStMaarten also serves as the gateway to the exotic destination of St. Barths, the Caribbean’s Côte d’Azur.

Next-Generation Travel Technology

The new human-powered booking-engine represents a leap forward in travel technology, compatible across all modern platforms and devices. Its user-friendly interface guarantees a delightful booking experience for all users.

Real-Time Booking Powered by Experts

AirStMaarten’s internal agents power the booking-engine, offering fast and comprehensive booking arrangements online. Customers and travel agents can enjoy near real-time service with convenient payment options, including major credit cards, ACH bank deposits, international bank wire transfers, PayPal, and Stripe-powered payment processing options.

Strategic Partnerships for Comprehensive Services

AirStMaarten has partnered with ReyJets.com, VIPServices.sx, HeliSXM.com, SeaSXM.com, and StMaartenTours.info to provide an extensive range of travel services. The new human-powered booking-engine, powered by AirSXM.com, simplifies the booking process for an unparalleled travel experience.

AirStMaarten is committed to revolutionizing the travel industry with its dedication to customer service and innovative solutions for over 20 years. Join us at www.AirSXM.com and be part of the journey.

Contact: AirStMaarten Public Relations – Email: info@anykeyservices.com – Phone: 1-721-523-3564 – Website: www.AirSXM.com

END