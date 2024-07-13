Taxi drivers express concerns about additional licenses

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG -- Taxi permit holders are up in arms about the 120 licenses the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication issued at the end of last year. The permit holders published a manifesto that contains seventeen questions about this issue.

They claim that in October and November of last year the ministry issues 120 additional licenses and ask: “What is the legitimate reason for this and how will this affect the existing taxi operators?”

The manifesto states that 200 additional permits were granted in 2011 and another 100 in 2013. The license holders inquire whether a feasibility study was done, “considering economic reports on tourism sector and visitor numbers.”

According to the manifesto, there are 500 current licenses, the ministry has added 120 to this total, while there are 300 taxi licenses on the French side. “What measures are in place to ensure that these additions do not over-saturate the market?”

The taxi permit holders furthermore wonder if one day their permits will have an economic value that could serve as collateral for obtaining loans. “Are there plans to offer subsidies to taxi operators during low seasons, such as assistance at gas pumps or supermarkets?”

The taxi permit holders also refer to legislation going back to 1969 that states that taxi permits were intended for born Antilleans. “Have there been any recent changes to this legislation and if so, what are the current criteria for granting taxi permits?”

Additionally they ask whether there are any permit holders that do not have a Dutch passport.

In 2018 a new threat to the local taxi-economy surfaced when (then) MP Rolando Brison discussed the possibility of introducing a ride-sharing service like Uber on the island. “It was unanimously opposed,” the manifesto states. The taxi permit holders ask about the results of a feasibility study into this option and ask who will be responsible for the costs associated with the (potential) introduction of Uber.

Yet another beef the taxi permit holders have is with the fact that some civil servants have a taxi permit. Therefore, they want to know which legislation allows civil servants to obtain such licenses.

