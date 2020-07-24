Alarming spike in corona-infections

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – The COVID-19 crisis seems to be raising its ugly head again as reports came in claiming that initially three patients with corona-virus related illnesses were hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center on Thursday. The numbers kept climbing rapidly, first to six and shortly afterwards to eleven.

The Ministry of Public Health issued a press release late Thursday night, reporting that on Thursday one patient had been admitted to the hospital. On Friday morning Minister Richard Panneflek and the Department of Collective Preventive Services (CPS) will give updates at a press conference – an indication that the minister seems to be aware of the rapid developments.

The press release states that as of Thursday at 6 p.m. there were 94 (known) cases of patients with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection. Of these, sixteen are active cases. Ten active cases were reported on Thursday evening.

So far, 63 patients have recovered and 15 pave passed away.

According to the press release, the sudden spike in cases is “mainly local transmissions,” while three cases were confirmed as travel-related through a repatriation flight from the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, July 22, where initially all passengers tested negative.

