MHF opens a Mental Health Support line – Call 311

CAY HILL — The Mental Health Foundation understands that many persons are confronted with elevated stress levels during this global Covid-19 pandemic. The consequences of this pandemic can take a toll on our mental health.

The World Health Organization established that mental health is a human right and services should always be available near and within the community. MHF supports the WHO stance and is, therefore, opening the support line. Since COVID 19 is preventing access to our regular care services, the foundation has decided to become more accessible through a support line.

Note that your call will be answered by our professionals between 8am and 5pm every day and is 100% confidential

Do not hesitate to call us. All of your questions are taken seriously.

If it worries you, then it is important to you, and it is important to us!

The foundation is also available on Facebook: Mental Health Foundation St. Maarten or by phone:

General number +1 721 5421677

Admissions +1 721 5208422

Emergency +1 721 5205556

Any question about your mental health or of a loved one? Call three, one, one (311)