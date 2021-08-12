Kudos from President Biden for St. Maarten’s Alexina Beauperthuy

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — On July 1, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spent three hours with the families of victims of the Surfside apartment building that collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people. The visit was hosted at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort by St. Maarten’s Alexina Beauperthuy, the resort’s Food and Beverage manager.

Beauperthuy and her team had the opportunity to meet with the President and the First Lady. After the visit, she received a personal letter from the President, thanking her for her “hard work and flexibility” during the visit. “We are grateful that you made sure the families had everything they needed, from comfortable event space to last-minute meals. No task was too small as you made sure everything ran smoothly during our visit,” the Presidential couple wrote. The letter bears the signatures of the President and the First Lady.

The collapse of the Champlain Towers South, a 136-unit apartment building, on June 24 took 98 lives, ranging in age from 1 to 92. The building was located in Surfside, a residential beachside community in Miami-Dade County in Florida. The youngest victim of the tragedy was baby girl Aishani Gia Patel. Among the young victims were 4-year old Emma Guara and two little sisters of 6 and 9 years old. At 92, Hilda Noriega was the oldest victim.

President Biden and the First Lady visited the families of the victims in the ballroom of the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where Alexina Beauperthuy and her team made sure that everything was well-organized.

Towards the end of the visit, the President and the First Lady posed for a picture with Mrs. Beauperthuy.

Caption top photo: President Joe Biden shakes hands with Alexina Beauperthuy with a smiling First Lady by her side.