No talks about lower prison sentence for Theo Heyliger

PHILIPSBURG -- There are many rumors circulating about the fate of Theo Heyliger, the founder of the United People’s party (UP), who was sentenced in May of last year in the Larimar-trial to five years of imprisonment for accepting bribes from Dutch consultant Ronald Maasdam and for laundering around $4 million. The case still has to go to the appeals court for review.

That has not stopped rumors that Heyliger settled a claim of reportedly $17 million for $5.5 million with the Prosecutor’s Office. Another rumor is that he pleaded down his 5-year prison sentence to 2 years, to be served in the prison in Bonaire.

